KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Tuesday called on top leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and asserted to go further in the centre.

Earlier in the day, the PTI delegation led by Tareen visited the MQM-P’s temporary headquarter in Bahadurabad where it held a meeting with the latter’s Convener and the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddqui and other Rabita Committee members.

Talking to media after the meeting, Tareen expressed gratitude to the MQM-P for ‘supporting and voting’ for the PTI whenever it needed. He said the MQM-P was playing an important role in the coalition government progress to resolve issues of the masses. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Khurram Sher Khan and others were also amongst the delegation.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government, the PTI leader said: “We held detailed discussion on the issues being faced by the people of Sindh and felt sorry when we see the citizens’ miseries are still there despite the fact that PPP has been ruling the province for last 12 years. On the one hand, the Centre is ready to cooperate with the provincial government in resolving the water shortage issue but Sindh government seemed least bothered in this regard.”

He added that Sindh province was getting water even more than it its requirement but ‘Waderas’ and influential persons belonged to the PPP had stopped water and kept it out of reach of the poor growers.

Tareen asked the PPP and Sindh Irrigation Department to ensure fair distribution of water, which he termed the right of the people of Sindh. “Except Sindh government, every other provincial government was ready to cooperate with the federal government in the Agriculture Emergency Programme which is the biggest agriculture programme in the country’s history,” he added.

Tareen stated that the PTI central leadership was well aware of the province’s issue and wanted to resolve it along with Sindh government-led by the PPP as it was elected by the people too. “But if the PPP continues behaving in the same way, we will be compelled to think for other ways to make betterment,” said the PTI.

He added that PTI and MQM-P will be meeting again on July 31 in Islamabad to sort out differences.

No Dheel with corrupts

The PTI leader was of the view that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill his promise of taking the corrupt elements to the task, adding that ‘No Deal or Dheel’ to made those involved in malpractices.

The beneficiaries of fake accounts would be tried in the courts and they would be punished as per law.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that could expect ‘corrupt’ Sindh Government to do work for the betterment of the province. He was of the view that 18th Constitutional amendment was aimed at devolution of powers but it turned out be an accumulation of powers. “Democracy will be fully highlighted when its benefits reach to the people. The political gains should not be kept above the country’s benefits,” he stressed.

Meeting with Pir Pagara

Separately, Tareen met with Grand Democratic Alliance Chief Pir Sabghat Ullah Shah Rashdi commonly known as Pir Pagara here at Kinjri House at discussed current political situation of Pakistan particularly Sindh.

Speaking to media persona after meeting, Tareen said that they had visited Kingri House a year back and invited GDA to become part of their federal government for. “I am really saddened at the distorted situation of Sindh and we have reached to a conclusion that the Sindh government has failed miserably. The Sindh government neither works for the betterment of the people nor it let others to do the work,” he concluded.