Islamabad - Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed is digging out more details against former rulers for spending public money for their personal gains and would brief the federal cabinet soon.

Informed sources said on Tuesday that Murad Saeed who has been assigned by the Prime Minister is working day and night to collect more information in this regard.

However, it could not be found out which areas he would cover this time as it is being kept secret until the next meeting of the cabinet.

The federal government has recently decided to recover the money spent by the past rulers for their ‘personal gains’ and take the ‘perpetrators’ to task.

The federal cabinet was briefed last week that a total of Rs245 million were spent on the security of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani’s five camp offices of which three were in Lahore and two in Multan.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also spent an enormous amount of Rs3.164 billion on his personal security and entertainment while over 650 law enforcement personnel were deployed for his security at the time when he was not even the president.

Former President Zardari had 246 cars on the pretext of security in 2015, whereas in 2016 he had fled the country, in 2017 he had 164 cars, and in 2018 he had 158 cars.

The meeting was informed that Nawaz Sharif had spent $460,000 on his official tour to the United States during 2015 as Prime Minister.

Likewise, in 2016, Nawaz Sharif underwent a medical treatment in London spending 327,000 pounds from the public exchequer and a special PIA flight was used for his arrival and departure.

Jati Umra was made the camp office for former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, while Rs245 million were spent for fencing work at the residence of Nawaz Sharif.

In addition, Rs60.6 million was spent for the installation of security cameras at Jati Umra.

Likewise, Rs8.7269 billion was spent on the security of Shehbaz Sharif. He spent Rs1.3 billon alone on the procurement of a new helicopter.

Also the meeting was informed that separate security arrangements were in place for the wives and sons-in-law of the Sharif family and as many as 2,717 police officers were engaged on the security of Sharif family.