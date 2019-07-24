Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that there is need of another airport in Faisalabad region to cater the needs of business community, further he said that the government would soon lay the foundation of a world class airport adjacent to Allama Iqbal International City for providing travelling and cargo facilities to local and foreign industrialists to save their time. He expressed these views while visiting camp office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC),” says a press release. Mian Farrukh Habib, said the government would take all necessary measures to grant FIEDMC more autonomy so that interference of other departments would be curtailed at minimum level.

He said establishment of Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad would not only play a vital role in bringing prosperity in Pakistan but would also provide 500,000 to 600,000 employment opportunities besides opening the doors to young and new entrepreneurs that would also help achieve the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq apprised suggestions of setting up of special desks of Federal Revenue Board and Board of Investment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, establishment of special office for issuing of visas for industrialists and starting shuttle service from Railway Station to this industrial city.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib assured FIEDMC Chairman of all required cooperation from Punjab and Federal governments and maximum facilities would be provided to them in this regard.