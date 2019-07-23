Share:

OKARA-A notorious dacoit was killed in a shootout with police here. According to police, District Police Officer (DPO) Jahanzeb Nazeer had advised them to continue daily search operations and patrol in the district. In compliance with the DPO’s orders, Haveli police were on a routine patrol near Khurpa village when they spotted two motorbike riders and signalled them to stop. But the bike riders accelerated the speed of the bike, leaving the police with no choice but to run after them.

Near Matanwala village level crossing, the accused sprayed a volley of bullets on the policemen which the latter retaliated befittingly.

After some time, firing from the side of accused stopped, enabling the police to move forward. They found the dead body of one of the accused lying in their way; they also recovered a gun, bullets, and a motorcycle beside him. His accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Later, the deceased was identified as notorious dacoit Tanveer alias Tanni Kamboh of village 6/SP who was wanted in dozens of murder and dacoity cases. The same dacoit had shot dead a local trader named Abdul Hamid few days ago.

Late doctor paid rich tributes

Late Dr Ishtiaq Ali was paid rich tributes by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Okara. In a condolence gathering of the PMA local chapter, president Dr Iftikhar Amjad and his colleagues including Dr Sadiq, Dr Ashraf, Dr Shakil, Dr Farfraz Ahmed, Dr Azam, Dr Khalid Hayat Bhatti, Dr Liaqat Ali Kausar and others paid rich tributes to late Dr Ishtiaq Ali, former president PMA, who could not survive a cardiac arrest on 13th of this month. They offered heartiest condolences to the bereaved family of the late doctor.

They said: “Dr Ishtiaq Ali was blessed by Allah for his qualities of love for humanity and constant passion to serve ailing humanity. He was so much imbibed with a sense of service to humanity that despite his retirement from the DHQ Hospital, he used to visit emergency ward daily and checked the patients in all rooms.

He could not see anyone in trouble or pain and was always ready to assist him medically or financially.” The PMA presented a shield to his family in acknowledgement of the services of Dr Ishtiaq Ali.

STUDENT GETS

HONOUR

Arqam Aftab, a student of Private Academy, stood first in entire Sahiwal division by obtaining 1088 marks out of total 1100 in annual SSC exam result. Principal of the academy Prof Syed Munawar Bukhari and Director Ch Basharat awarded him prizes and a shield for his brilliant performance. Arqam Aftab expressed his wish that he wanted to obtain first position in intermediate examination throughout Punjab.