ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday dismissed the notion of any nuclear war between Pakistan and India, saying his country would give up its weapons, if its eastern neighbour did the same.

In an interview with the Fox News, the prime minister responded in affirmative when asked “If India said we would give up nuclear weapons, would Pakistan?”

“Yes, because nuclear war is not an option. And between Pakistan and India, the idea of nuclear war is actually self-destruction because we have two and a half thousand-mile border. Also, I think there’s a realisation in the subcontinent and there was some incident that happened last February and we again had tension at the border. An Indian plane was shot down in Pakistan,” Khan said while referring to the Indian violation of Pakistan’s air space and bombing of a deserted hillside.

He told Bret Bier of the Fox News that it was this very “realisation” he asked President Donald Trump to play his role.

He said the United States of America was the most powerful country in the world – “the only country that could mediate between Pakistan and India, and the only issue is Kashmir.”

US President Trump in his meeting with Prime Minister Khan at the Oval office had offered US mediation on the 70-year old lingering Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

When asked to comment about the response from India’s foreign ministry which said “no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi”, Prime Minister Khan said: “I really feel that India should come on the table.”

He said the two countries have not been able to move ahead bilaterally. He recalled that only on one occasion Prime Minister Vajpayee and President Musharraf did come close to a resolution, but since then, the two countries have been polls apart.

“The US could play a big part; President Trump certainly can play a big part. We’re talking about 1.3 billion people on the earth. Imagine the dividends of peace if somehow that issue could be resolved,” Khan said.

Nuclear weapons

in safe hands

Khan categorically dismissed any “concerns” about Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, getting into the hands of terrorists.

“Pakistan has one of the most professional armies; we have one of the most comprehensive command and control of our nuclear weapons.”

“They have absolutely no need to worry,” Khan said and added “The United States knows about it because we share our intelligence with the US about the way we have the safety measures about our nuclear programme.”

To a question about Iran wanting a nuclear weapon, Khan said: “I can’t say [...] but as a neighbour of Iran, we certainly hope that this does not become a full-blown conflict.”

He said being a neighbour; Pakistan would love to help, if his country was asked.

“The last thing we want is a conflict in Iran, which will obviously affect us. Not just us, but it will affect oil prices, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia. We would do anything for a peaceful resolution,” Prime Minister Khan said.

Peaceful Afghanistan in

everyone’s interest

On remarks made by President Trump regarding Afghanistan and clearing it out in ten days, Khan said there was no doubt that the United States has the greatest firepower in the history of mankind, but said it would be devastating as the people of Afghanistan have suffered for decades of conflict and a number of people died.

“The last thing Afghanistan needs is violence. It needs peace. The Taliban should become a part of political process and then you would have a government which will be representative of the people of Afghanistan.”

Asked whether the discussions with Taliban were productive? Imran said these were the most productive so far.

Referring to the remarks made by former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis in which he said the US intelligence believed that there would be some sort of attack from some of the terrorist groups based in the Afghanistan, the prime minister said the US had no issues of Taliban ever attacking any other country outside of Afghanistan.

“Taliban is a localised movement, not some international terrorist movement.”

He expressed the belief that if there was a broad based political government that would be the best guarantee that there would be no groups that would threaten the United States or other western countries.”

About the recent bombing in Pakistan, claimed by the local Taliban, Khan said the danger is (there) of course for Pakistan, Afghanistan.”

“If we do not have any sort of peace settlement in Afghanistan, then there is the danger of ISIS. And ISIS is more of a danger not just to us, but to other countries also.”

Afridi for Afia

When asked about details relating to a comment made in the Oval office of some good news, the prime minister said Pakistan was playing its part in trying to seek release of probably two or three Americans and one Australian, who have been kidnapped and held in Afghanistan.

“We hope to give some good news in the next 48 hours.”

On release of Shakil Afridi, the prime minister said it was a very emotive issue, as Shakil Afridi was considered a spy for the US.

When asked why he can’t take release the prisoner, the PM said that there are some decisions that even a premier can’t make because of the opposition. He, however, said that Dr Afridi’s release can be negotiated. “If the US is willing to release Afia Siddiqui, then we can talk about a prisoner swap.”

“We in Pakistan always felt that we were an ally of the US and had we been given the information about Osama bin Laden, we should have taken him out.”

He said in fact, it was the ISI that gave the information that led to the location of Osama bin Laden. “If you ask the CIA, it was ISI that gave the initial location through the phone connection,” he added.

“Bear in mind that Pakistan was fighting the war for the US and Pakistan was attacked, but at the time it hugely embarrassed Pakistan. We were an ally of the US and the US didn’t trust us and they actually came in and killed a man.”

“Let’s not forget that Pakistan lost 70,000 people in this fight. We were fighting this war for the US and we lost all these people fighting this war.”

Resetting relationships

When questioned about his meeting in the Oval Office and the ties with the US, Khan said: “The whole idea of this meeting was that we should be on one page. There is mistrust which has dogged our relationship. Pakistan — was it an ally of the US or was it an enemy? We were bombed by drone attacks by an ally.”

“We wanted to reset our relationship based on understanding that we are on the same page. We want peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan will do everything to help the Taliban come on the dialogue table so that there is peace. So I think we struck that understanding today. I came out feeling that we really are now allies. Both of us want peace in Afghanistan, and Pakistan will do everything possible to ensure that this peace process goes forward.”

When asked about his interaction with President Trump, Prime Minister Khan said: “I was very happy with the meeting. I found President Turmp to be refreshing in the sense that he is a straightforward person. No mixing, no juggling of words. He came out straight with things. My whole delegation loved the meeting.”