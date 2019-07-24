Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that the cricket committee meeting will be held at the National Cricket Academy on the 2nd of August.

The PCB Cricket Committee is an advisory panel whose primary task is to give recommendations to the PCB Chairman.

The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, and includes former men's and women's teams' captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director – Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director - Domestic Cricket).

The agenda of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting includes the review of the Pakistan men's and women's cricket teams as well as U16 and U19 cricket teams' performances and make recommendations to the PCB Chairman.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to attend the meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of the men's team's performances.

Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link while rest of the members will attend in person