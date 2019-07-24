Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Doha Qatar for a brief stopover on his way back to Islamabad after completing his maiden trip to the United States.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was received at Doha airport by the Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

PM Imran Khan will be staying at Doha for a short while before boarding his flight for Islamabad.

Advisor on Commerce and Trade Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday after completing a three-day official visit to the United States.