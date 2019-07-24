Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday morning left for Pakistan after completing his first official three-da visit to the United States. 

During his US visit , Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other high ranking officials and politicians. 

Prime Minister also held meetings with International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, president of World Bank, US investors and leading businessmen during his stay in the United States. Moreover, the premier  also addressed a big Pakistani-American community gathering at the Capitol One Arena in Washington.