Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday morning left for Pakistan after completing his first official three-da visit to the United States.

PM Imran Khan & team on its way back to Pakistan ????????! A moment of pride for all those who believed in Khan, his vision and team. #NayaPakistan #NewLeadership pic.twitter.com/87AlUUaWvk — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 24, 2019

During his US visit , Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other high ranking officials and politicians.

Prime Minister also held meetings with International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, president of World Bank, US investors and leading businessmen during his stay in the United States. Moreover, the premier also addressed a big Pakistani-American community gathering at the Capitol One Arena in Washington.