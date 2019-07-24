Share:

Acknowledging the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States, Republican leader Sajid Tarrar said that this trip would be remembered for centuries.

Talking to a private Tv News channel on Wednesday, he said the US has never seen be given such a warm welcome to any leader. “Prime Minister Imran Khan made all Pakistanis proud,” he said.

Tarrar remarked, “Whatever he [PM Imran Khan] said, he spoke from his heart.”

PM Khan and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa deserve felicitation on such a successful visit to the US, he added.

Currently, Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his way back currently after completing his historic three-day visit to the United States.

PM Khan along with his delegation left for Pakistan via-Qatar in a private airline. Before leaving for Pakistan, the premier had meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership in the US.

During his maiden visit, PM Khan held various meetings with the US leadership and also addressed a mammoth gathering of the overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area.

He also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.