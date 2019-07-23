Share:

I was watching the interview of our Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day on a private news channel. When asked if he will agree to give NRO to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in very clear terms that if Nawaz Sharif agrees to return the looted wealth of the country, he is free to go anywhere in the world and get himself treated in the hospital of his choice. Prime Minister Imran Khan made the same offer to former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that he had asked his law minister to bring amendments in the law where all thieves are treated equally. Why those who have looted country’s wealth are given A and B class while in prison? He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are not political prisoners. They have looted the country’s wealth and should be sent to normal prison cells.

Being a PTI voter and supporter, I am confused that our Prime Minister, on the one hand, keeps saying that he will not give NRO to anyone and at the same time he is offering the leaders of two political parties to deposit the looted wealth of the country in treasury and go anywhere in the world they like. Since our Prime Minister strongly believe that there should be one law for everyone in the country. There cannot be two separate laws for the poor and the rich.

Anyone who has looted country’s wealth should be made to pay in full, and the law should take its course. Looters of the country’s wealth should be sent behind bars for the rest of their lives. There are countries who have zero tolerance for corruption, and anyone found involved in corruption gets the death penalty. If the fear of law is not injected in the people, nobody will feel scared of the law, and our country will never progress.

I urge Prime Minister Imran Khan not to make such lucrative offers to the culprits of this country and upset his voters and supporters.

M. RAFIQUE ZAKARIA,

Karachi.