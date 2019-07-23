Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK chapter of Pakistan Peoples Party (Shaheed Bhutto) Tuesday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ongoing visit to the United States of America (USA) historical and a milestone for strengthening friendly ties between Islamabad and Washington.

Talking to this correspondent here, PPP (SB) AJK Chapter President Munir Hussain Ch described the PM’s visit to the USA as a landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir state when, perhaps for the first time, any American President categorically offered mediation to facilitate resolve the much-delayed Kashmir conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Munir continued, while welcoming President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation to settle Kashmir issue, that it was very praiseworthy statement of the US President.

“The unanimous views of the US President Trump and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan towards the urgency of the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through mediation by Washington would help the emergence of ever-lasting peace in South Asia,” the PPP AJK Chapter’s President observed.

Munir Hussain Ch said that in the light of the US President’s firm and categorical offer of mediation, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were fully hopeful of the President Trump and the Prime Minister Imran Khan that both the leaders would compel India to cooperate with the sincere endeavours for an immediate solution to Kashmir issue.

The Kashmiri leader recalled as saying that the United States had been taking interest, time to time in the past, for a permanent solution to Kashmir issue. “And now ultimately Washington is sure of the fact that the durable and everlasting peace in South Asia can be established only through permanent resolution of J&K conflict.”

Munir further said that since the US was found desirous and in favour of the permanent settlement of Kashmir and Afghan issues, it had become crystal clear that the world’s only super power intended to restore and establish permanent peace in South Asia through the resolution of Kashmir and Afghanistan issues.

He also described as appreciable and praise worthy, President Trump’s desire of the survival of the humanity and emergence of permanent peace in South Asia.

The PPP (SB) AJK chief said that his party was already engaged in favour of revival of the tension-free relations between Pakistan and India through peaceful solution to all long-standing issues between the two countries including the core issue of J&K.

Lauding the sincere efforts and desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards the early peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, Munir expressed the hope that the popularly-elected incumbent government of Pakistan would raise the unresolved global issue in most effective manner without further wastage of time.

The Kashmiri leader asked the civil society across the country including patriot citizens and the people of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the hands of Imran Khan to pave the way for an early peaceful solution to Kashmir issue through USA as a mediator to help resolve the lingering conflict between the two countries so that people of Pakistan and India could pass through peaceful and prosperous life and the people of J&K could embrace the blessing of freedom.