Karachi - The welfare department of Sindh police has so far spent over Rs 776 million, during the past nine months that is July 2018 to May 2019, under different heads including financial assistance to widow of ex-policemen and funerals of martyrs and deceased cops.

This was stated by AIG Welfare Sindh Police Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan on Tuesday.

He said that Sindh Police welfare department released Rs 776 million while the savings of the department stood at around Rs 700 million during the same period. The welfare funds were issued by the department on the directives of Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. The funds were released in terms of financial assistance to windows of martyrs of Sindh Police, retirement grant, for funerals purposes, marriage of Sindh police children, education, scholarships, medical cover, assistance for personnel got disable or wounded on-duty while Rs 25,000 per head was paid to around 35 widows of those policemen who died after served less than 10 years service in Sindh Police.