Share:

HAFIZABAD-Positive and constructive journalism is need of the hour for the progress and development of the country, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District President Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti.

Addressing the media in Hafizabad Press Club, he said that journalists were eyes and ears of the society and they should perform their duties honestly and selflessly for a solution to the problems faced by the masses. He said that they should pinpoint the problems of the masses for their solution.

He appreciated the local journalists and

mediamen for their positive journalism. However, he advised them to discourage yellow journalism.

Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said that Hafizabad would be made a model district by spending billions of rupees in a phased plan and all sorts of amenities including infrastructures, potable water and healthcare would be made available to the masses at their door step. He further said that the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad was being upgraded and six more dialysis machines would be provided shortly. Moreover, Dialysis Centre is also being set up in Jalalpur Bhattian hospital with the financial assistance of the well-to-do people of the area.

He further said that sui gas and electricity provision has been started on war footing. He said that during his tenure of MPA and MNA he had got district status for Hafizabad, three interchanges, got the supply of sui gas and established hundreds of schools and colleges in the district and in future he would ensure the provision of all sorts of amenities for the people of the district.

Moreover, his son Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti MNA was also striving hard for the resolution of the problems of the masses and holding ‘khuli kutchehris’ for apprising himself of the problems and their early mitigation.