KARACHI - Seventy percent of Karachi was affected by the power breakdown, including Surjani town, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Airport, Bin Qasim, Lyari, Saddar, Civil Hospital, MA Jinnah Road, Korangi, Garden, Clifton, Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan, Safoora, Scheme 33, Malir and Federal B Area.

The power has been restored near the airport, Bin Qasim, Lyari, Saddar, Civil Hospital, MA Jinnah Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan.