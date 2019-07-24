Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Board of Directors of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC), one of the first multi-nationals to operate in Pakistan since 1947, has released results of the company for the first half of 2019. According to the re­sults, the PTC has for the first time crossed the Rs. 103.5 billion figure as contribution to government rev­enues through payment of federal excise duty, sales tax and income tax (FY 2018-19). This translates to a 32% growth versus same period last year (FY 2017-18) whereby Rs. 78.4 billion was contributed. The Board also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 13.0 per share. The Board also appreciated the company’s efforts on embarking upon its “Made in Paki­stan” exports initiative and that this project would bring in an estimated USD 50 million in the next 18 to 24 months. The Board further com­mented that all this has been pos­sible due to the exceptional manage­ment practices adopted by PTC and the internationally benchmarked standards embedded across the company and its leaf, manufacturing and supply chain operations.