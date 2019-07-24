Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tuesday termed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation over Kashmir conflict a huge diplomatic success of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Information Secretary PTI Ahmed Jawad said that PM Imran Khan’s visit to US reflects that the world is ready to believe and respect what Imran Khan says. “I would call it first victory of gaining global credibility, which has come from low credibility of Pakistan in the past”, he added.

Moreover in his remarks over discussion regarding Kashmir issue during the joint press conference of President Trump and PM Imran Khan, Jawad said that never a President of US and Prime Minister of Pakistan had such long discussion on the issue of Kashmir in an open news conference. He went on to add that biggest achievement of PM Imran Khan in US trip is official acceptance of Kashmir issue and even offering mediation by US. The PTI leader said: “US President’s remarks that ‘such beautiful valley of Kashmir cannot be allowed to be littered with bombs’, is a huge diplomatic success of Pakistan.” The secretary information said that PM Imran Khan’s 15 years old stance for peaceful resolution of Afghanistan issue was finally duly endorsed by US and they considered Pakistan’s role most vital in the world with regard to Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan, he added, could convey a very strong message in front of whole world at Oval Office that in a way, US finally accepted the stance of Imran Khan, with regard to war on terror, which lies in peaceful resolution by involving Taliban.

Referring to US President’s comments over press freedom, Jawad said that Donald Trump did not accept any observations regarding restrictions of media in Pakistan and called his own media even worse.

Furthermore, he said that US President almost endorsed every view of PM Imran Khan and supported his campaign against corruption. He added that PM Khan is emerging as one of the most respected and favourite leaders in the world in the history.