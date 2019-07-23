Share:

Five of family drown in Jhelum River

SARGODHA - Five members of a family drowned in Jhelum River in an attempt made to save the life a little boy here the other day.

A family had come to the bank of River Jhelum at Khushab to enjoy a picnic party. Suddenly, their boy identified as Asim (8) slipped into the water. Seeing that, his mother Gull Yasmin (40) and sisters, namely Kiran (26) Ateeqa (15) and Kinza (7) jumped into the river water to save the life of little Asim. But they also drowned in the river.

Rescuers reached the spot and fished out the dead bodies of three females including Gull Yasmin and her two daughters - Kirin and Ateeqa while Asim and Kinza could not be found.

Later, Sargodha and Khushab Rescue 1122 teams fished out the remaining two bodies from Jhelum River. Rescue sources told that operation had been completed within five hours while the dead bodies of mother and her all four children were also shifted to their home city Joherabad.

ANF foils bid to smuggle drugs

SIALKOT - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Dubai from Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and arrested two accused here on Tuesday.

According to the senior ANF officials, the ANF officials checked accused Samson Maseeh and Pervaiz Maseeh and found drugs in their tummies.

The ANF recovered 60 capsules, carrying ice drugs from their bellies. Both of the accused were carrying 30 such capsules in their tummies. “The accused were trying to smuggle these drugs to Dubai from SIAL,” said the ANF officials.

“Both accused belonged to Wazirabad,” officials said, and adding that they had been sent behind bars.