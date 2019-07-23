Share:

The present government seems determined to recover looted public exchequer from corrupt politicians who are too stubborn to admit their offense and not ready to refund looted money at all. Not issuing production order to corrupt politicians is another step to compel them to refund looted money. Let’s see how it works. It would be much better if any of the corrupt politicians, whose offense has been proved and is not ready to refund looted money, are punished so that the rest will learn and refund looted money voluntarily.

Extreme punishment might include hanging but punishment should be linked and proportionate to the offence.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.