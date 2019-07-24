Share:

LAHORE-Fan favorite Sanam Jung made a grand comeback in the Pakistani drama scene after 4 years. Jung is playing one of the leads in the mega drama serial Mein Na Janoo - a joint venture of Cereal Entertainment Productions and MD productions.

The former VJ and morning show host not only expressed her excitement for joining the entertainment industry again after four years but also said that she is immensely pleased to see her fans excited to see her in the drama’s teasers. “It’s scary as well, to say the least. They have huge expectations from me and I hope they will like my performance.”

Talking about her character Saira, Jung says that the character is of a girl who can’t pursue her passions and ambitions due to family pressure and complex circumstances. “She is a confident and hardworking girl but has got complexes due to strange family dynamics,” explains Jung.

She opined that the motivation behind taking the project was to showcase her talent on screen through a fairly challenging character. The actor promised that her fans and critics will see her in a new avatar in this project. Jung, previously, made her mark as a VJ and a morning show host. She holds a solid and diverse fan base.

The artiste has described her role as ‘fairly challenging’, but said that the viewers will get to see a never-seen-before piece of creativity from her on the screen. “It’s an exciting project; every cast member has put their fair share of hard work. I am excited,” she said.

The project has already gone on the floors. Directed by Furqan Khan, Jung is paring up with the versatile and talented Zahid Ahmed, Affan Waheed and Komal Aziz Khan. Jung has previously made waves with her performance in Dil e Muztar (2013), Mere Humdum Mere Dost (2014) and Alvida (2015).