LOS ANGELES-Charli XCX says exercise makes her feel ‘’positive’’ and ‘’lifts her mood’’ and the star makes sure to workout ‘’five times a week’’ because it keeps her ‘’balanced’’.

The 26-year-old singer has opened up about how she maintains her toned physique when she is at home, and the star revealed she makes sure to workout ‘’five times a week’’ because it keeps her ‘’balanced’’ and revitalised.

She said: ‘’I perform in a really high octane and energetic type of way. So, for me, it’s important to keep fit. Also, I find that if I don’t exercise, I feel less awake.

‘’I try to work out five times a week because it really lifts my mood and makes me feel more positive. It’s important for me to stay balanced.’’

And Charli - whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison - doesn’t let being on tour stop her fitness regime and will often bring a yoga mat with her to do ‘’body-weight exercises before each show’’.

She added: ‘’It is really hard, especially when I’m flying. And whilst I do really want to try to work out five days a week minimum, it’s just not practical for me when I’m travelling so much. It’s just a balance in life.

‘’Just making sure you take care of yourself. It often like starts really well and then as the tour progresses it gets a little bit harder. I try my best to kind of sustain throughout.

‘’Yeah. I always take a yoga mat everywhere and do body-weight exercises. I try to do that before each show.