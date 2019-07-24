Share:

An eight-member government delegation called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his home on Wednesday to hold talks regarding the withdrawal of resolutions seeking the removal of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The representatives were led by Leader of House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The delegation talked to media after conducting dialogues with the JUI-F head. Jam Kamal Khan told that the government has presented its viewpoint in front of Maulana Fazlur Rehman .

“Good results will perhaps not come after the opposition’s step. Decisions should be held for the betterment of things. Half of Senate’s tenure has already completed and half is left.”

Senator Shibli Faraz said the government is contacting the opposition on fundamental grounds so that the honor of the House is not affected. The reason for this sitting was to release tension between the government and the opposition, he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman maintained that the opposition has come a long way, and the government’s wish cannot be fulfilled at this point.