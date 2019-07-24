Share:

New Delhi - India’s foreign minister has firmly denied Donald Trump’s claim that the US president was invited by the Indian government to mediate in the Kashmir dispute, following a furious response from opposition MPs.

Trump’s remarks, made sitting alongside the Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, on Monday, provoked uproar in the Indian parliament and demands for the prime minister, Narendra Modi, to respond.

Trump’s suggestions were quickly rebutted by Delhi on Monday night and, following heated exchanges in parliament on Tuesday, the foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, issued a strenuous denial.

“It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally,” he said, amid jeering from MPs. “I would further underline that any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.” Opposition members walked out in protest,

demanding a response from Modi.

During his first visit to Washington as Pakistan prime minister this week, Khan told Trump: “You will have the prayers of over a billion people if you can mediate or resolve this issue.”

Responding to Khan’s comments, Trump said on Monday he had a similar request from India. “It is impossible to believe that two incredible countries who are very, very smart with very smart leadership can’t solve a problem like that,” Trump said. “If you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do it.”

Following Trump’s remarks, the US state department sought to calm the Indians. Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of the department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, said: “While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist.”