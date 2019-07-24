Share:

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan House in Washington DC.

Imran Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan during the meeting.

The meeting was arranged during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first official visit to Washington as premier since his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assumed power following the July 2018 general elections.

PM Khan is visiting the US on an invitation from US President Donald Trump, who hosted him at the White House on Monday.

Among many other positive statements during the meeting, Trump offered that US will act as a mediator between Pakistan and Indian to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

He stated, “I will say that we have a very good relationship with India. I know that your relationship was strained a little bit … maybe a lot."

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know,” the US president added.

In addition, Khan said: “The USA is the most powerful country in the world and it can play a very important role for peace in the subcontinent.

“Over a billion people at moment are held hostage to Kashmir situation and I believe that President Trump can bring two countries together,” the PM added.