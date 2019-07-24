Share:

LAHORE (PR): USAID Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA) held a consultative working group meeting to discuss innovative approaches to enhance the use of their agricultural technologies by farmers in Punjab. USAID PATTA provided technical assistance to the private sector to develop social and behavior change communication (SBCC) to increase awareness regarding best agricultural management practices, increase sales, and improve farmer adoption of innovative agricultural technologies. Ultimately, as the project’s partners increase outreach, the farming community will make significant gains by using the right tools and practices to spend less and earn more on their farm land.