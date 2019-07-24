Share:

WASHINGTON - The American print and electronic media is giving extensive coverage to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s activities in Washington amid warming Pakistan-US relations.

The White House meeting between the Pakistani leader and President Donald Trump on Tuesday received front page coverage that highlighted Islamabad’s role in facilitating talks between the United States and the Taliban aimed at ending the 19-year-old conflict.

The coverage was in sharp contrast to the regular negative reporting of Pakistan in the past months that depicted the country as allowing safe havens to militants. Some papers also made a reference to the huge gathering of Pakistani-Americans the prime minister addressed in Capital Arena, underlining his popularity among his countrymen.

Today’s papers ran headlines like ‘Trump, Pakistan’s Khan Discuss Way Out of Afghanistan War,’ ‘Trump Seeks Pakistan’s Help to End Long Afghanistan War’, and television reports also gave wide coverage to the White House parleys. The prime minister also gave interviews to American media outlets in order to communicate directly with the American people about Pakistan’s stand on various issues.