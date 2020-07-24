Share:

At least 10 individuals of the same family, counting children and ladies, were gunned down and three others maintained bullet wounds when a few equipped men assaulted their house in Miyal town, found in rural areas of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police, a few unidentified men entered the house within the town and opened fire on the family individuals. The aggressors overseen to elude from the scene after the attack.

Police and protect authorities, after being educated, hurried to the scene and moved the bodies and the harmed to the hospital.

The police said the reason behind the occurrence was an ‘old enmity’. Sources said that the causalities may rise.

The police have enrolled a case and propelled examinations into the killings.