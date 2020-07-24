Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Khaliq ur Rehman Thursday inaugurated solar testing centre at US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy, University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

The centre would test solar panels for ongoing and new solarization projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the service would be extended to private sector as well.

Addressing on the occasion, the CM’s aide said that due to energy crisis the use of solar panels has increased manifold and it was need of the hour to provide well efficient and durable quality solar panels to consumers.

He said UET Peshawar would extend technical assistance to PEDO in and testing and connectivity of micro hydel projects’ to national grid, adding hat solar panel testing and micro hydel testing facility would also provide opportunities to newly graduated engineers.

On the occasion Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan said that in order to overcome the energy crisis the provincial government has initiated various projects including solarization of 8000 school and 4000 mosques. He said that the government has completed 300 micro hydel project and working on installation of more then 700 other such projects.

He said that PEDO required testing services in both hydel power projects as well as solar panel projects, adding that the testing service at UET would enable PEDO to check efficiency of micro hydel projects as well as quality of solar panels as per international standards.

Later the chief guest congratulated the whole team of UET in setting up of the lab and its successful testing. He said that now the universities are paying attention to producing more skilled persons for industries that would help improve the economy.

The event was attended by Secretary Higher Education Hassan Mehmood, Registrar UET Dr Khizar Aza, Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Professor Dr Ali Irfan, while Professor Dr Rizwan Gul and Program Coordinator Dr Najibullah briefed the participants about the solar testing centre.