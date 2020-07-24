Share:

ISLAMABAD - 50 Cent has backed Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West’s recent Twitter rants against her, saying she is being ‘very understanding’. 50 has publicly supported Kim while taking a swipe at Kanye by sharing her recent statement defending her husband’s tweeting tirades - during which he claimed he has been trying to divorce his wife. The ‘In da Club’ rapper - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - captioned his post: ‘This was cool she’s being very understanding because ya man is bugged out.’ This comes after Meek Mill responded to Kanye’s suggestion that he slept with Kim, essentially calling the rapper/fashion designer a liar. West insinuated that his wife had a tryst with Meek as he told Twitter he’s been ‘trying to get divorced’ from the celeb during another tangent. Mill was succinct with his response Wednesday afternoon, tweeting: ‘Sh** is cappp cmon,’ cap being slang for a lie or liar. A tweet from Meek also seemed to address the situation, saying: ‘Sh** got too real I had to cut a couple ends....’ That evening Kanye claimed he has been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kardashian since she met Meek at LA’s Waldorf Astoria hotel to discuss prison reform.