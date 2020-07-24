Share:

Mardan - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) seized 28 stolen vehicles including 3 non-custom paid vehicles that were handed over to the owners after fulfilling legal procedure, a senior police officer said.

Briefing media persons, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah said that Anti-Car Lifting Cell seized 28 stolen vehicles including 3 non custom paid vehicles. He said after fulfilling legal procedure police handed over 3 vehicles to the owners. He said the vehicles were lifted from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The DPO said that FIRs of these vehicles had been registered at different police station of Punjab.

The stolen vehicles could be used in crimes of heinous nature, he said and added that in order to foil any terrorism bid on Eid-ul-Azha, police had chalked out a major security plan, according to which special duties would be assigned to police personnel who would ensure security of mosques and Eidgahs.

The DPO said that around 700 policemen would be deployed at different routes of the district. He said that policemen would perform duties on roads, busy shopping centers and other sensitive sites during three days of Eid.

Two or three police jawans would perform duty outside big mosques of Mardan while police officials in plain clothes would also be deputed to keep close watch over suspected elements inside mosques during congregations of Eid prayer.

He said that special duties had been assigned to police while their holidays had been cancelled to perform duties on the occasion of Eid. The DPO said that all SHO had also been directed to ensure checking of vehicles thoroughly and to keep close watch over the movement of the suspected person in their areas.

The DPO said that police, in a bid to discourage gun culture among children and youth, had imposed section 144 to ban selling of toy guns on Eid-ul-Azha.