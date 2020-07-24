Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Attorney General for Pakistan Thursday concluded his arguments before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Pakistan Sugar Mills Association’s intra court appeal (ICA) challenging a single bench’s verdict which had turned down its petition against the report of Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC).

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing. During the hearing, the AGP stated that the federal cabinet decided to constitute a commission to probe the increase in prices of sugar. Justice Aamer remarked that the presence of attorney general is necessary in the cabinet meeting. Then, Justice Miangul asked from Makhdom Ali Khan that whether he used to sit in the cabinet meetings when he was the attorney general. Justice Aamer said that the attorney general was also a member of the cabinet during the tenure of former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf. At this, Makhdom said that in the United Kingdom (UK), an attorney general also serves as law minister. The AGP informed the court that the notification to establish the commission was included in the gazette. He added that earlier, a committee was constituted to probe the matter.