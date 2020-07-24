Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Addressing a webinar organised by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR, the President appreciated the Chinese leadership for their initiative on CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He said peace was central to the trade routes and wars had always disrupted it.

Dr Arif Alvi said, “Friendship between China and Pakistan is deeper than the Ocean and higher than the skies.” He said the Government of Pakistan expected Chinese’s investment and cooperation in every sector of the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said that the Chinese government and people of China appreciated the solidarity and support by the Pakistani Government and the people of Pakistan. He said China was still trying to revive its economy due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said in the post COVID-19 world, the international development of unilateralism and protectionism, CPEC was primarily built to enhance cooperation between the two countries. He said that Chinese business community and government was committed to CPEC projects and would extend full cooperation.

Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman CPEC Authority, described the CPEC as one of the most successful collaboration between Pakistan and China. He said that CPEC had been designed in three phases. Phase One was early harvest short term projects which was meant to fill the gaps in the construction and energy, identifying three routes being built under the CPEC project connecting all major cities of Pakistan with sea ports.

He said that CPEC projects was the first instance of introducing corporate farming while saving the stakes of small farmers and their further integration for enhancing yield. He informed the people in Karachi that the Government of Pakistan was inviting Chinese companies for port infrastructure.

Concluding the webinar, Chairman Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR), Ikram Sehgal, said that CPEC was not only important for the region, rather it would change the geo-political dynamics of the world. He said that due to BRI the intercontinental distances had been decreased, and these were free routes with no interdiction. He said armed forces of Pakistan extended full support in building roads in Balochistan which was not possible without their support.

He pointed out that we should invite others from the West to take part in this development.