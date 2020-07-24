Share:

LAHORE - A powerful blast jolted a market in Parachinar on Thursday, leaving several injured, said police sources. Police said the blast took place in the city's Turi Bazaar, which was a crowded marketplace and had been a frequent target of terrorist attacks in the past.While the nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet it is suspected that the explosive material was hidden in a vegetable cart. According to hospital staff as many as seventeen wounded people, including a child, have been brought for treatment. Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Parachinar Hospital Dr Qaiser Hasan said that two among the wounded were critically injured. Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast, saying "terrorists seek to target citizens and leave Pakistan in the grip of terror". "The whole nation is united against the enemies of Pakistan," he said.PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack and expressed concern over the rise of such incidents of terrorism in the country. "Terrorists have galvanized due to a lack of implementation on the National Action Plan," he said. Following the blast, protesters gathered around the press club and staged a demonstration, urging the government to provide better security to the city. Despite similar incidents in the past, vendors selling their wares on carts are a common sight, and the carts are targeted by terrorist elements for such attacks. Furthermore, such carts are found on both sides of the road and attract large volumes of people.