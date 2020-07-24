Share:

ISLAMABAD - She became a Hollywood star at 21 when she was cast opposite Jim Carrey in the big screen comedy The Mask. Fast forward a quarter of a century, and Cameron Diaz has happily swapped movie-making for diapers and Baby Shark on repeat! Diaz, 47, gushed to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show that becoming a mom to baby daughter Raddix is ‘the best thing that ever happened.’ The former model and actress described being in lockdown with the six-month-old as ‘heaven’, telling the NBC late night host that motherhood is ‘just amazing’. She shares Raddix with husband Benji Madden, 41, whom she married in 2015.