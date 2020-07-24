Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has completed 80 per cent construction work on Barma Bridge on Lehtarar Road while remaining work is also in progress at fast pace. CDA is ensuring effective monitoring to complete the project at the earliest.

In this context, deck slabs placement and concrete process has been completed. Furthermore, 70 per cent protection work has also been completed while approach slab work is also in progress, which will be completed shortly. Furthermore instructions have been issued that work on the bridge should be completed in all aspects within next two weeks.

The CDA administration has installed an online monitoring mechanism on the project which has helped speedy pace of work on the project.