Share:

ISLAMABAD - China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) yesterday donated 12 agricultural spraying drones to Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security, helping to fight locusts and ensure food security.

The Chinese authorities would also send technical staff to carry out operations and train staff of concerned provincial departments in Pakistan.

Gwadar Pro learned that the batch of drones is DJI Agras T16, one of the most advanced plant protection drones in the world.

Ahmed Farooq, charge d’affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in China, said that locust swarms were not rare in Pakistan, but this year’s infestation was more severe than before, causing an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods across the country.

“These agricultural spraying drones can help us with locust control,” Ahmed Farooq noted.

According to the Center for International Cooperation Services of MARA, the drones delivered today are another batch of locust control materials provided by China.

China will continue to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, provide assistance within its capacity to Pakistan in days to come. The Chinese assistance is part of strengthening the national action plan to combat the locust attack that has caused serious damage to agro-pastoral resources in Pakistan.

Desert locust is an international trans-boundary concern with major economic, social and environmental implications.