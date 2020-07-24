Share:

A 103-year-old man has recouped from COVID-19 in Chitral to gotten to be one of the most seasoned survivors of the infection within the world, his relatives and specialists said.

Aziz Abdul Alim, a resident of a town within the hilly northern area of Chitral, was discharged final week from an crisis reaction middle after testing positive in early July. “We were stressed for him given his age, but he wasn’t stressed at all,” Alim’s child Sohail Ahmed told Reuters on the phone from his village.

Ahmed cited his father as saying that he had been through a parcel in life and the corona virus did not panic him. He did be that as it may, not like being in isolation. A carpenter until his 70's, Alim has outlasted three spouses and nine children and girls, said Ahmed, who is himself in his 50's, including that his father had isolated from his fourth spouse and is right now hitched to his fifth.