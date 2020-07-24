Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a police online App for the residents of Rawalpindi.

The people would access police services through this application along with Rawalpindi’s latest traffic situation and the presence of a nearby police station.

The people could also check about the law and order situation of an area before deciding about their stay there.

The CM stated that the police department will be made a servant of the people in the real sense.

Moveable cameras have been installed at police vehicles for surveillance in Rawalpindi and protection centres have also been set up for the transgender community, he said.

The government will continue to provide the necessary financial and human resources to the police. 10,000 recruitments are being made in police and 45 new police stations will be established in Punjab, while land has been earmarked for 101 PS buildings, he stated.