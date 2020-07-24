Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has coordinated the management of COMSATS University to lay more focus on research activities, and set up linkages and collaboration with well rumored international universities.

He was talking amid a assembly with Government Serve for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

President Alvi said scholarly courses ought to be outlined with an objective to meet the outlined needs. Minister Science and Innovation briefed the President around the part of COMSATS.

President communicated the trust that beneath the administration of modern rector, the college would advance move forward quality of instruction, other than ensuring good governance.