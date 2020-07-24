Share:

KARACHI - Corona Virus PCR testing facility is being provided at Bahria Town International Hospital Karachi at a very affordable cost with the approval of Sindh Healthcare Commission and in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Due to the good initiative of Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain, this test is being conducted at a cost of Rs. 3,000.

Corona testing is underway at Molecular Lab Bahria International Hospital Karachi as per WHO standards.

The corona test is being conducted at Molecular Lab Bahria Town International Hospital Karachi from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday to Friday as per the WHO standard. Staff at Bahria Town Hospitals in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for Corona Virus testing is active in public services with state-of-the-art facilities and precautionary measures.