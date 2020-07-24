Share:

Pakistan on Friday has confirmed 54 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 270,400. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,763.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,209 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 115,883 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,423 in Punjab, 32,898 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,523 in Balochistan, 14,766 in Islamabad 1,918 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,989 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,105 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,096 in Sindh, 1,169 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 162 in Islamabad, 46 in GB and 49 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,821,296 coronavirus tests and 22,006 in last 24 hours. 219,783 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,316 patients are in critical condition.