ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) recorded only 21 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, the lowest number since early May, according to the health officials. “RECORD LOWEST: Only 21 positive cases today since early May,” said the District Health Officials. They said 2355 tests were run in the Capital and positivity is under 0.89 per cent. “It has fallen under one per cent. Our teams have sampled from Maweshi Mandiz and bazaars as well as contacts of positives,” they said further.

Meanwhile, there is a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with the tally reaching 213,175. According to the latest statistics, the total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are now 50,307 with 1763 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths reported across the country over the last 24 hours.