E-commerce adoption and online shopping have picked up momentum in the past 6 months throughout the world, especially in Pakistan, due to the onset of Covid-19 and resulting lockdowns. Millions across the country have turned towards online shopping platforms as a digital solution in a world where visits to brick-and-mortar retail stores have become limited.

Whether or not the trend will continue after the pandemic is over remains to be seen, but e-commerce companies in Pakistan have started taking a myriad number of measures to further enhance customer experience. Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform, has launched a new service in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, offering customers free-of-cost return pick-ups to make the return process much more convenient.

Under the company’s return policy, if a product purchased is not in-line with the description, is defected, or in case the customer doesn’t like it, it can be returned and the customer can claim a refund. With the new facility, the product will be picked up from the customer’s location within 48 hours after a returns request is initiated.

The procedure to avail this service is fairly simple: the customer has to fill-up an Order Return Form (ORF), selecting ‘pick up’ as preference, followed by packing of the item/items in a box and writing order number on it. After which the relevant department would contact the customer within 24 hours, in response to the pick-up request.

Later, the parcel would be picked up from customer’s contact location in another 24 hours without any charges. It’s pertinent to mention here that the facility is available six days a week, with the exception of Sundays. So, in a nutshell, the customer’s parcel would be picked up within 48 hours, whereas the customer service agents at Daraz would keep updating the customer until the parcel/product pick-up is completed, to offer added convenience and peace of mind to the customer.

The new returns pickup service is being offered in addition to the option for customers to drop off their packages at their closest Daraz Shop.

Currently, the offer is only available in four major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi; however, plans for expansion are underway. If, however, the customer is not in one of the above mentioned cities, the parcel could be dropped off at the nearest TCS service centre or Daraz shop.

With customers across the country turning towards ec-ommerce platforms, such measures are providing greater convenience and enhancing the customer’s shopping journey on Daraz.