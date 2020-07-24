Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Pakistan’s leading Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing enterprise, achieved an impressive 24 million safe man-hours without any lost time injury (LTI). This is a remarkable achievement during the most challenging operating environment in the recent past, it’s truly commendable and would not be possible without and utmost commitment towards safety of culture, which we carry at Descon.

In the current challenging times, Descon continues to operate safely by providing most competitive world-class solutions.

Descon Engineering’s CEO Nadeem Bajwa commented, “Our company is committed to the safety of its employees, partners, and our valued customers. Amid to our day-to-day operations and specifically during these challenging times, the well-being and health of our employees and their families is the most important elements of our core values.”

The company believes in creating HSE performance be one of the main indicators of administrative excellence by assimilating HSE into Descon’s business procedures thereby sustaining growth, complying with social obligations, protecting the human loss, and the environment. This landmark imitates the company’s firm pledge to safety.