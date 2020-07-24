Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Green Inspire Foundation Chau­dry Usman has paid rich tributes to doctors and paramedical staff who are fighting the corona pandemic as frontline health workers with­out caring for their own lives, say­ing they are the real heroes of the country and nation.

During a monthly meeting of GIF here yesterday, Ch Usman that said that the services of doctors and para­medics staffed for the corona virus pa­tients would always be remembered.

He, however, said that safety of the frontline soldiers fighting on the health front was of paramount importance and our foundation and all medical team members also had taken various steps to ensure de­livery of protective kits for doctors and paramedical staff in differnet hospitals of the twin cities.

The chairman also said that the prayers of the entire nation were with the doctors and paramedics associat­ed with their medical mission in han­dling the Covid-19 pandemic at hospi­tals as well as in field operations.

“They are working round the clock without proper breaks. One can say that in times of pandemics doctors, nurs­es and health workers are showing hu­manity at the front line,” he added.