ISLAMABAD - Chairman Green Inspire Foundation Chaudry Usman has paid rich tributes to doctors and paramedical staff who are fighting the corona pandemic as frontline health workers without caring for their own lives, saying they are the real heroes of the country and nation.
During a monthly meeting of GIF here yesterday, Ch Usman that said that the services of doctors and paramedics staffed for the corona virus patients would always be remembered.
He, however, said that safety of the frontline soldiers fighting on the health front was of paramount importance and our foundation and all medical team members also had taken various steps to ensure delivery of protective kits for doctors and paramedical staff in differnet hospitals of the twin cities.
The chairman also said that the prayers of the entire nation were with the doctors and paramedics associated with their medical mission in handling the Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals as well as in field operations.
“They are working round the clock without proper breaks. One can say that in times of pandemics doctors, nurses and health workers are showing humanity at the front line,” he added.