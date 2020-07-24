Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squads and Police Response Unit (PRU) are a step forward in augmenting the efforts of Lahore Police to make provincial capital more peaceful. Effective patrolling by Dolphin Units on busy roads and in congested areas has surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.

Dolphin force has added a new vigour to the largest law enforcing agency in its fight against criminals. This was stated by DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Dolphins Squad and Police Response Unit at Dolphin Headquarters Walton on Thursday. SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shahzad, SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Haddyat, ASP Dolphins Squad Headquarters Dr Bushra Jameel, Divisional DSPs and sector incahrges of Dolphins Squad and PRU were present on this occasion.

Ashfaq Khan said that the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit were the first responders to the people facing any untoward situation and exemplary crime fighting forces controlling street crime with their modern professional skills and rendering best service through community policing.

The future of modern policing in Pakistan depends on Dolphin Squad, Anti Riot Force, Police Response Unit, SSU and other such high-tech Special Forces, Ashfaq Khan added. Dolphin Squad has the status of flagship project of Punjab Police to create sense of protection and trust among people through its polite behaviour with people and smart policing tactics to control crimes. DIG Operations further said that street crime in the metropolis has lessened to a great extent due to good performance and efforts of Dolphin Squad and PRU. Ashfaq Khan urged police should adopt polite behaviour and positive attitude towards people along with utilising best possible capabilities to make Lahore the safest Mega City of the region.

Earlier on his arrival to Dolphins Headquarters, a fresh contingent of Dolphins Squad paid guards of honour to DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan. SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad accompanied him.

DIG Operations and SSP Operations planted saplings of Araucaria in the arena of Dolphins Squad headquarters.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan inaugurated various completed projects of Dolphins Squad including library, museum and recreation room. SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hadyat briefed DIG Operations Lahore regarding the overall performance of Dolphin Squad and PRU units and said that Dolphin Squad and PRU during this year till now has arrested 2,378 street criminals and 207 gangs along with 779 pistols, 85 rifles and around 8,000 bullets.

Dolphins Squad also recovered from drug peddlers more than 11 kg of charas and 579 bottles of liquor. Dolphins Squad also arrested as many as 479 targeted, proclaimed and court offenders. He assured DIG Operations to further strengthen and improve the performance and capacity building of Dolphins Squad and PRU. SP Dolphins Squads Rashid Hadayat also presented honorary shield of Dolphins Squad to DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan at completion of his visit.