Eid ul Adha is one of the most festive times of the year for Muslims loaded with meaty dishes to enjoy. Where this hearty affair is loaded with innumerable joyous moments it also brings an inevitable fear of overeating and more specifically unbalanced eating. There is no doubt that it is hard to resist the aroma and mouthwatering tikka, pulao and lamb leg roast with crispy naans but one should not eat to the point where your digestive system is disturbed. Yes, it is difficult to keep a healthy balanced diet on such festivities but we must consider the fact that it is important for health.

Try to control calorie intake, don’t overeat, prefer lemonade, mint or other such drinks instead of soft drinks. Another very important tip: the meal you take in the afternoon should be lighter than your breakfast. This would be helpful for your metabolism.

Nowadays the internet and TV shows are loaded with nutritional information. In fact, the Punjab Food Authority is very active in this regard. The provision of safe and healthy food to the public should be ensured. Pay heed to experts and follow their advice for the sake of your own health. Do enjoy all the dishes but only in a controlled and balanced portion.

NAWAL TARIQ,

Lahore.