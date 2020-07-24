Share:

Barrister Farogh Naseem was sworn in as the Federal Minister of Law for the third time after he was administered oath by President Arif Alvi on Friday.

Naseem had resigned from his post last month to represent the federal government in the reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In a statement, Naseem had said that he had presented himself to appear as the counsel in the presidential reference against the judge, on the request of PM Imran.

“I will represent the federation in the case and therefore I have tendered my resignation as the law minister”, Naseem had said, adding that he had great respect for the judiciary.

Naseem had resigned for the first time as law minister back in November 2019 to represent the government's stance in a case pertaining to General Bajwa's extension.

"Let me tell you that Farogh Naseem has resigned voluntarily," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar had said. "He will present himself before the court with the attorney general and represent the government's stance on General Bajwa's extension," he added.

Akbar had said that Naseem had resigned as he could not argue the case as the federal law minister.

Naseem had taken up the mantle again after the case had been wrapped up.