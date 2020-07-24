Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an internal analysis report has found that non-cooperation of the provinces with the centre and delay in framing of rules on anti-human trafficking law are one of the main reasons of Pakistan’s downgrading from Tier 2 to Tier 2 watch list by US. The analysis report has been prepared after the US State Department in its Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for the year 2020 has downgraded Pakistan from Tier 2 to Tier 2 watch list.

The FIA report says that there is lack of action and reporting from the provinces on cases of internal sex trafficking and bonded labour trafficking besides the inability of the provincial departments to deal with such cases.

Sindh province remains on the top with regard to non-cooperation when it comes to reporting of bonded labour and internal sex trafficking. The province not only lacks in taking action on sex trafficking and bonded labour incident but also denies happening of such cases but independent evidence suggests otherwise, the report reveals.

The analysis report points out that two laws “the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018" and "the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Acts, 2018” were passed by the parliament in 2018 but their rules could not be framed for their proper enforcement till date. This was the prime responsibility of FIA and the Ministry of Interior to get these rules framed.