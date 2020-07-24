Share:

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court’s (SC) remarks in a case concerning content on YouTube concerned the general public immensely, with the fear that yet another ban might be in the offing. However, members from the government and the ruling party—including the Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus—quickly came out against the strategy to ban the social media platform outright.

We already have lessons from a blanket ban on YouTube, when we experimented with the strategy for three years; after all this time, community guidelines have undoubtedly improved, but the base issue remains the same. The damage that those three years did on our digital economy however, are still being felt today. YouTube is easily one of the most lucrative websites for independent content makers, and our nascent industry on this platform is just finally beginning to reach international standards, not to mention the many thousands that have been employed and earn lucrative sums for their efforts.

Even if we ignore the many benefits that the platform provides, such as employment and education, the sheer amount of information on the internet makes it virtually impossible to remove all content deemed objectionable. This is why expecting that platforms will be able to remove every single item of content that goes against our laws or is seen to be objectionable is only going to end up leaving us unsatisfied at the technology company’s efforts.

The only way to tackle misinformation and objectionable content is to fight fire with fire; make content that addresses our concerns and gives the information we feel is more accurate. For everything else that goes against our sensibilities, the option to not consume such content always exists.

It is time to see these social media platforms for what they truly are in many cases; businesses that can help spur self-employment opportunities for the youth. In the changing global economy, these are vital components that cannot be shelved if we want to compete internationally.