Share:

LAHORE - The first of its kind smart school structure designed by the world-renowned architect Ms Zaha Hadid (the late) will be set up in Islamabad to provide free education and life skills to out-of-school children. The structure is gifted to Pakistan by Education Above All (EAA), a Doha-based foundation, which in collaboration with Alight Pakistan is funding the largest primary education initiative in the country aimed at educating one million children. As a giant leap to revolutionise the educational infrastructure, Alight Pakistan and Future Development Holdings have collaborated to showcase the first innovative and energy-efficient school structure in the Capital Smart City on a land designated as “Community Development Hub.” Besides the establishment of school which embodies the legendary architect’s signature design, the Community Development Hub will include a community clinic, a skill development & job placement centre and a playground.

On the occasion of agreement signing ceremony between Alight Pakistan and FDH at the latter’s office Thursday here, Zahid Rafiq, Group Chairman of FDH, said that this venture is aimed at ensuring that marginalised groups of society could also avail of the benefits of the modern amenities of life. “This partnership will be an effort to uplift and dignify children through providing quality learning free of cost,” he added.

Pakistan ranks second in the world where 22 million children do not attend the school due to one reason or the other, which makes about 10% of the total population of the country. “The best way to confront this gigantic challenge is to devise solutions through aligning synergies among public, private and philanthropic sectors” says Dr Tariq H. Cheema, Country Representative of Alight Pakistan.